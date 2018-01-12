Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

    Another Ultra Deep newbuild launched

    Vessel & ROV News // January 12, 2018

    Ultra Deep Solutions has launched its fourth vessel.

    The DSCV Andy Warhol is a DNV-GL classed unit with an 18-man saturation system, air diving capabilities, work-class ROVs, FiFi 3  and a 150 tonne crane capable of working to 3,000m.

    The vessel will be delivered in Q3 2018. 

    "We expect a major charter contract to be solidified on Warhol in the next few weeks," said the company's founder, Shel Hutton.

