Another Ultra Deep newbuild launched

Another Ultra Deep newbuild launchedVessel & ROV News
// January 12, 2018
Ultra Deep Solutions has launched its fourth vessel.
The DSCV Andy Warhol is a DNV-GL classed unit with an 18-man saturation system, air diving capabilities, work-class ROVs, FiFi 3 and a 150 tonne crane capable of working to 3,000m.
The vessel will be delivered in Q3 2018.
"We expect a major charter contract to be solidified on Warhol in the next few weeks," said the company's founder, Shel Hutton.
