Another Ultra Deep newbuild launched

Vessel & ROV News

//

Ultra Deep Solutions has launched its fourth vessel.

The DSCV Andy Warhol is a DNV-GL classed unit with an 18-man saturation system, air diving capabilities, work-class ROVs, FiFi 3 and a 150 tonne crane capable of working to 3,000m.

The vessel will be delivered in Q3 2018.

"We expect a major charter contract to be solidified on Warhol in the next few weeks," said the company's founder, Shel Hutton.

More articles from this category

More news

Halfwave lands inspection contract for Nord Stream 2 Equipment & Technology //

Oceaneering bags umbilicals contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Nexans acquires BE CableCon Company News //

Polarcus awarded 3D marine seismic project in South America Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Another Ultra Deep newbuild launched Vessel & ROV News //

GMS secures safety case for well intervention unit Equipment & Technology //

Stril Mar bags contract with Lundin Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Bourbon brings DP into Smart Shipping programme Equipment & Technology //

ESS buys back carousel - sees opportunities in renewable energy sector Equipment & Technology //

TWMA secures contract with Total Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Norwegian offshore owner returns to Gibdock Yard News //

NPD completes Gardarbank High survey Projects and Operations //

Florida removed from recently announced oil and gas leasing programme News //