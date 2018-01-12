Offshore Shipping Online

    Polarcus awarded 3D marine seismic project in South America

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 12, 2018

    Polarcus Limited has received a letter of award for the acquisition of a 3D marine seismic project in South America.

    The project will commence in Q1 2018 and has a scheduled duration of approximately two months.
     

