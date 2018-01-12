Nexans acquires BE CableCon

Nexans has acquired a controlling interest in BE CableCon, the Denmark-based manufacturer and supplier of cable kits for some of Europe’s leading wind turbine companies.

BE CableCon was founded in Viborg, Denmark in 2007. It has established a strong reputation in the design, engineering and manufacture of cable kits that enable wind turbine companies to simplify the installation of the vital power, control and communication cable systems within their towers and nacelles.

The company’s kitting range covers low voltage (LV) and medium voltage (MV) applications including connectors, pre-connected and pre-assembled cable kits, and customized packing for complete ready-to-install kits.

Klaus Moller, CEO of BE CableCon, will head the new Nexans subsidiary.

