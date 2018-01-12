Oceaneering bags umbilicals contract

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

Oceaneering International has secured a contract from Statoil Petroleum to supply umbilicals for the Johan Castberg Project in the Barents Sea.

The contract is for dynamic and static control umbilicals, totaling approximately 39km (24 miles) in length,

and associated hardware.

Oceaneering plans to design and manufacture the umbilicals at its facility in Rosyth, Scotland, with delivery scheduled for early 2021.

The control umbilicals for Statoil's Johan Castberg project are expected to be used to transmit hydraulic control

fluid and chemicals, as well as provide the electrical power and fiber-optic requirements to operate and monitor the

subsea wells, which are located in approximately 400m (1,312ft) of water.

The umbilicals are expected to be tied back to a floating production, storage, and offloading facility, or FPSO.

More articles from this category

More news

Halfwave lands inspection contract for Nord Stream 2 Equipment & Technology //

Oceaneering bags umbilicals contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Nexans acquires BE CableCon Company News //

Polarcus awarded 3D marine seismic project in South America Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Another Ultra Deep newbuild launched Vessel & ROV News //

GMS secures safety case for well intervention unit Equipment & Technology //

Stril Mar bags contract with Lundin Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Bourbon brings DP into Smart Shipping programme Equipment & Technology //

ESS buys back carousel - sees opportunities in renewable energy sector Equipment & Technology //

TWMA secures contract with Total Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Norwegian offshore owner returns to Gibdock Yard News //

NPD completes Gardarbank High survey Projects and Operations //

Florida removed from recently announced oil and gas leasing programme News //