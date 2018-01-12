Halfwave lands inspection contract for Nord Stream 2

Halfwave has been awarded a contract to design and build 48in ART Scan in-line inspection tools for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

The ART Scan tools will be used to inspect the 48in twin gas pipelines in the Nord Stream 2 project.

The length of each of the twin pipelines will be over 1,200km, representing a challenge well-suited to acoustic resonance technology (ART).

