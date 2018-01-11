ESS buys back carousel - sees opportunities in renewable energy sector

ESS buys back carousel - sees opportunities in renewable energy sectorEquipment & Technology // January 11, 2018
Ecosse Subsea Systems (ESS) has reached an agreement with a well known subsea contractor to buy back an 800 tonne carousel which can be deployed on a range of specialist subsea projects.
Carousels are used in the storage and transportation of subsea cables, umbilicals and pipes and enable the safe deployment of equipment from a vessel to the seabed.
The carousel was originally built and used on an offshore renewables project in 2014 after ESS identified a supply chain issue surrounding the availability of carousels required for renewables and oil and gas workscopes.
ESS managing director, Mark Gillespie, said: “We spotted a gap in the market regarding the supply of carousels and made significant capital investment to design and manufacture a fit-for-purpose carousel for the emerging renewables sector.
“The carousel will be of interest to renewable energy and interconnector operators engaged in cable laying and cable repair work and those requiring short or long term cable storage facilities.”
ESS also owns cable lay tensioners (2 x 10 tonnes) as well as trenching equipment and has the option to adapt or upgrade the capacity of the 800-tonne carousel to 2,000 tonnes at its fabrication facility in County Durham in the UK.
Mr Gillespie added: “The carousel, and other products we have under development, underlines our commitment to designing bespoke engineering solutions which suit particular client requirements
