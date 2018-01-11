Bourbon brings DP into Smart Shipping programme

Equipment & Technology

//

Bourbon and Bureau Veritas have signed a strategic partnership agreement to develop and deploy automation and realtime monitoring fleet applications, developing digital technologies and mitigating cyber risks. The partnership is part of Bourbon's Smart Shipping programme, which aims to optimize the safety and reliability of vessels operations and optimize costs.

The company says the partnership will deliver advanced automation of dynamic positioning systems to enable improvement of DP operational safety through realtime advisory tools for bridge operators and remote support for onshore teams; streamlining of onboard organization leading to a potential reduction of manning; and a reduction in fuel and DP maintenance costs



A pilot project has been implemented on Bourbon Explorer 508, which is operating in waters of Trinidad. Developed with Kongsberg Maritime, it is certified by Bureau Veritas. In the pilot project, data will be collected from the DP system and drive the development of decision-making and verification applications for offshore and onshore personnel.

Another element of the project is addressing cyber security threats. Thanks to a global partnership with Bureau Veritas, APSYS - an Airbus company specialized in product security - is helping to identify and mitigate risks linked to data collection and communication between Boubon's vessels and onshore infrastructure.

Based on this risk assessment, which will use best practice from APSYS' aerospace experience, Bureau Veritas is able to issue cyber security certification on products and class notations for ships meeting industry security standards.



“We have decided to innovate with Bureau Veritas in the way we operate vessels in order to bring a response to this new cycle focused on operational excellence at optimum cost. Streamlining work organization onboard vessels, this project will have a significant positive impact on our operations. In this digital era, we also have a common will to deploy innovative technological solutions offering tangible benefits to our customers,” said Gaël Bodénès, CEO of Bourbon Corporation.

