Stril Mar bags contract with Lundin

Stril Mar bags contract with LundinContracts, Tenders and Rates
// January 11, 2018
Simon Møkster Shipping has been awarded a contract with Lundin Norway for the PSV Stril Mar.
The contract is firm until the summer of 2018 plus options.
More articles from this category
More newsNews // January 11, 2018Equipment & Technology // January 11, 2018Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 11, 2018Equipment & Technology // January 11, 2018Equipment & Technology // January 11, 2018Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 10, 2018Yard News // January 10, 2018Projects and Operations // January 10, 2018News // January 10, 2018Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 10, 2018Company News // January 10, 2018Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 9, 2018Equipment & Technology // January 9, 2018Company News // January 9, 2018Vessel & ROV News // January 9, 2018