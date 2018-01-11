Offshore Shipping Online

    Stril Mar bags contract with Lundin

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 11, 2018

    Simon Møkster Shipping has been awarded a contract with Lundin Norway for the PSV Stril Mar.

    The contract is firm until the summer of 2018 plus options.

