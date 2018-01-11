GMS secures safety case for well intervention unit

Equipment & Technology

//

Global Marine Services (GMS) says its safety case for GMS Evolution has been accepted by the UK HSE Regulator.

The operational scope of the safety case has been extended to include operations involving downhole live hydrocarbon activity using the company'ss cantilever and well intervention equipment installed on the vessel.

GMS believes that a liftboat with well intervention capability should be much more cost-effective than a jack-up and associated assets that are required to operate with it. It has dveloped a well intervention package for GMS Evolutioin with workover specialist Dwellop.

Earlier, Abu Dhabi-based GMS secured approval from classification society ABS for the concept which is based on an innovative cantilever system it introduced has been installed on the self-elevating support vessel.

