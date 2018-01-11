NOIA issues statement about Florida U-turn

News

//

National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) President Randall Luthi issued the following statement on Secretary Zinke’s recent announcement regarding Florida offshore waters.

“The announcement by the Secretary that he is considering limiting areas offshore Florida is disappointing and premature.

"The Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act (OCSLA) clearly outlines a deliberative, inclusive and lengthy review process before any preliminary leasing proposals are finalized.

"The conversation to be had around the draft proposed offshore leasing plan should include modern technology, science and America’s energy demand and security.

"Namely, today’s advanced offshore technology allows exploration to take place miles away from coastal communities and with very limited surface installations or visual impact. Science and decades of experience show that oil and natural gas exploration and development is not only compatible, but is complementary with tourism, fishing and enhancement of the Gulf of Mexico ecosystems.



“Removing areas offshore Florida this early in the planning process prematurely curtails dialogue and thorough study of the possibilities for future development of offshore resources that could provide additional energy and jobs for working Floridians.

"In addition, for a state whose tourism economy is dependent on a secure and affordable transportation fuel supply, failure to secure domestic production and supply of fuels actually is a greater economic risk than offshore development."

“The Secretary’s announcement has not eliminated the need for a comprehensive dialogue about America’s long-term offshore energy promise. Through the OCSLA process, as initiated by the Secretary, all stakeholders are given the opportunity to comment.

"Having heard from the Governor of Florida, we look forward to commenting and sharing our views on what resources, owned by the American people, should be open and considered for exploration and production.”



More articles from this category

More news

GMS secures safety case for well intervention unit Equipment & Technology //

Stril Mar bags contract with Lundin Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Bourbon brings DP into Smart Shipping programme Equipment & Technology //

ESS buys back carousel - sees opportunities in renewable energy sector Equipment & Technology //

TWMA secures contract with Total Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Norwegian offshore owner returns to Gibdock Yard News //

NPD completes Gardarbank High survey Projects and Operations //

Florida removed from recently announced oil and gas leasing programme News //

Reach Subsea secures new contracts Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Eidesvik Offshore hoping to restructure Company News //

Eidesvik signs LOI for two vessels Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

NOV completes testing of new carousel Equipment & Technology //

Aqualis Offshore targets rig inspections Company News //