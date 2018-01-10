Eidesvik Offshore hoping to restructure

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Eidesvik Offshore has agreed a term sheet with its lenders but will need to raise new equity as part of the deal.

In order to reduce the amortisation of its secured loans and facilitate a runway through 2022 the company will need to obtain at least Nkr 120 million (US$15 million) in new equity. Another condition of the term sheet is that the company’s Nkr 30 million shareholder loan is converted to equity.

In a statement Eidesvik said “Despite the company's cash position in the short term, the severe downturn in the market has made it necessary to renegotiate financing terms in line with similar financial restructurings in the offshore industry.

“On this basis, the company has negotiated and agreed upon a term sheet with its secured lenders for a refinancing solution.” The solution covers the period until 31 December 2022.

In recent months, the company has sold vessels to reduce net interest bearing debt from Nkr 3.6 billion in the first half 2015 to Nkr 2.1 billionn as per Q3 2017.

The company is contemplating a private placement of 24,000,000 new shares at an offer price of Nkr 5 per offer share, raising gross proceeds of Nkr 120 million. The company's largest shareholder, Eidesvik Invest AS, has precommitted to subscribe for shares in the amount of up to Nkr 100 million.

