Reach Subsea secures new contracts

Reach Subsea has been awarded two contracts for light construction work in the North Sea.

The company will use the chartered-in vessel Bourbon Emerald with Reach Subsea’s own ROVs and offshore personnel on board.

The contracts also include engineering and will secure utilisation for the vessel for approximately 14 days.

