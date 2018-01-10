Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Reach Subsea secures new contracts

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 10, 2018

    Reach Subsea has been awarded two contracts for light construction work in the North Sea.

    The company will use the chartered-in vessel Bourbon Emerald with Reach Subsea’s own ROVs and offshore personnel on board.

    The contracts also include engineering and will secure utilisation for the vessel for approximately 14 days.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers