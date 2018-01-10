Reach Subsea secures new contracts Contracts, Tenders and Rates
// January 10, 2018
Reach Subsea has been awarded two contracts for light construction work in the North Sea.
The company will use the chartered-in vessel Bourbon Emerald with Reach Subsea’s own ROVs and offshore personnel on board.
The contracts also include engineering and will secure utilisation for the vessel for approximately 14 days.
