Florida removed from recently announced oil and gas leasing programme

News

//

Following Governor Rick Scott’s meeting with US Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, the Department of the Interior has announced that Florida’s coastline has been removed from consideration for future oil drilling.

Last week, Governor Scott requested to immediately meet with Secretary Zinke to discuss his concerns with the federal oil drilling plan and the crucial need to remove Florida from consideration.



Governor Scott said “I am proud to announce that Secretary Zinke has agreed to remove Florida’s coastline from consideration for future oil drilling. I would like to thank Secretary Zinke for coming to Tallahassee today following my request for a meeting last week to hear our concerns about oil drilling off Florida’s coast.

"By removing Florida from consideration, we can now focus on how we can further protect our environment, including our proposal for record funding for the Everglades, our springs, our beaches and our state parks. I will never stop fighting for Florida’s environment and our pristine coastline.”



Secretary Ryan Zinke said “I have had the honor to witness Governor Scott’s leadership through hurricane season and am working closely with him on Everglades restoration. He is straightforward and a leader that can be trusted. President Trump has directed me to rebuild our offshore oil and gas programme in a manner that supports our national energy policy and also takes into consideration the local and state voice. I support the governor’s position that Florida is unique and its coast is heavily reliant on tourism as an economic driver. As a result of today’s discussion and Governor Scott’s leadership, I am removing Florida from consideration for any new oil and gas platforms."

