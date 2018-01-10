Norwegian offshore owner returns to Gibdock

Gibdock has extended its track record in the offshore vessel sector following the visit of the seismic survey vessel Polar Marquis, operated by Norwegian company GC Rieber Shipping.

The Bergen-based offshore shipping specialist is a repeat customer for Gibdock, having docked several vessels for repair and renewal in the past.

Originally built in 2000, and substantially upgraded in 2014, the high capacity Polar Marquis is well-known in the industry for its ability to deploy 16 streamers.

The vessel spent 21 days alongside at Gibdock, in November and December 2017 for an extensive amount of afloat repair work.

This included the removal of several drain lines, which were cleaned using high pressure blasting and refitted, as well as the manufacture and installation of new drain lines, totalling around 14m in length.

Gibdock also fabricated new hydraulic piping and hoses for the vessel and extended the main engine exhaust pipes to enhance air quality on the main deck. Various general repair and maintenance items were carried out while the vessel was alongside.

