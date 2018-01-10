TWMA secures contract with Total

TWMA secures contract with TotalContracts, Tenders and Rates // January 10, 2018
TWMA has been awarded a three year contract with Total to provide drilling waste management services in the UKCS.
The project will see TWMA provide a tailored drill cuttings management package utilising the company’s proprietary TCC RotoMill thermal processing technology alongside its EfficientC skip and ship solution, including the newly developed Air Transfer System.
The TCC RotoMill processes drill cuttings to separate the material into its three constituent parts of oil, water and solids. Recovered oil is reused in the drilling process, whilst recovered water and solids are dispersed safely and in accordance with legislation, on location.
TWMA has worked in partnership with Total since 2003, providing technically advanced solutions to support the company’s operations in the UK, Norway, Angola and other various global locations.
