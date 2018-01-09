OOS International sending new accommodation unit to Brazil

OOS International sending new accommodation unit to BrazilVessel & ROV News // January 9, 2018
OOS International is sending a new semi-submersible accommodation vessel, OOS Tiradentes, the former CR-600, to operate in the Brazilian market.
The new unit is due to depart from Yantai in China in February 2018 and be stationed in Brazil under contract with Petrobras.
The company said: "The platform, developed in China, represents an important step in our strategy of adding capacity, reducing fuel consumption and saving on costs to meet the clients’ needs."
OOS Tiradentes is a self-propelled unit equipped with electrically-driven cranes with a capacity up to 2 x 60 tonnes and accommodation for 600 people.
The vessel has a dynamic positioning system in accordance with DP3 requirements and offers safe access to and from a Marine Aluminum telescopic gangway.
"OOS International would like to thank CIMC Raffles for making this possible. We look forward to a continous strong business partnership in the future," said the Dutch company.
