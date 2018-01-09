OOS International sending new accommodation unit to Brazil

Vessel & ROV News

//

OOS International is sending a new semi-submersible accommodation vessel, OOS Tiradentes, the former CR-600, to operate in the Brazilian market.

The new unit is due to depart from Yantai in China in February 2018 and be stationed in Brazil under contract with Petrobras.

The company said: "The platform, developed in China, represents an important step in our strategy of adding capacity, reducing fuel consumption and saving on costs to meet the clients’ needs."

OOS Tiradentes is a self-propelled unit equipped with electrically-driven cranes with a capacity up to 2 x 60 tonnes and accommodation for 600 people.

The vessel has a dynamic positioning system in accordance with DP3 requirements and offers safe access to and from a Marine Aluminum telescopic gangway.

"OOS International would like to thank CIMC Raffles for making this possible. We look forward to a continous strong business partnership in the future," said the Dutch company.

More articles from this category

More news

Eidesvik signs LOI for two vessels Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

NOV completes testing of new carousel Equipment & Technology //

Aqualis Offshore targets rig inspections Company News //

Bluestream expands ROV fleet Vessel & ROV News //

OOS International sending new accommodation unit to Brazil Vessel & ROV News //

McDermott appoints Ian Prescott as Vice President, Asia Company News //

Esvagt newbuild starts work Vessel & ROV News //

Teledyne TSS unveils HydroPACT 660 pipe tracker and HydroPACT 440 24VDC upgrade Kit Equipment & Technology //

API welcomes offshore leasing plan News //

C-Innovation forms subsea projects group Company News //

DeepOcean awarded Snorre contract by Statoil Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Polarcus extends multi-client collaboration with TGS Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

SD Standard Drilling awarded contract for PSV Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

NOIA responds to report on marine seismic surveys News //