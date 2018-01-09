Bluestream expands ROV fleet

The Netherlands-based Bluestream is to increase its fleet of 18 compact Work-class Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) systems by another two additional systems to meet what it described as 'ongoing customer demand.'

Both ROVs, a Seaeye Panther-XT Plus and a Seaeye Cougar XT, are fitted with a Tether Management System (TMS), and are able to be operated from hazardous zoned areas on both platforms and FPSOs.

The systems are fully adapted to the high quality Bluestream standards and ready to execute the first contracts in the North Sea as from February 2018.

