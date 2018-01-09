Aqualis Offshore targets rig inspections

Company News

//

Marine and offshore engineering consultancy Aqualis Offshore has expanded its service offering to include drilling rig inspections, covering all industry audit and inspection requirements.

The company has built up a dedicated and specialist rig inspection team, which will utilise multi-disciplined engineers with decades of practical rig inspection experience to provide regulatory compliance and equipment operability assurance to rig owners and operators.

“Rig moving, jack-up engineering, offshore transportation and installation, and marine warranty services already represent a large portion of our work. Over the past few years, clients have increasingly asked us to support them with rig inspection services too. Hence we have recruited specialist personnel to lead us forward,” said David Wells, CEO of Aqualis Offshore, which is part of Oslo-listed energy consulting group Aqualis.

Aqualis Offshore will provide a range of inspection services from the development through to the execution of bespoke rig inspection and acceptance programs for drillships, semi-submersibles and jack-up rigs of all generation types. In addition, the team can cover land rigs and provide more focussed and bespoke rig inspections to meet clients’ exact requirements, such as well control, dynamic positioning or integrated control management system inspections.

“We also aim to be able to support offshore drilling rig reactivation activities and rig selection consultancy. Conversely, if required, we can provide rig preservation assessments,” added Mr Wells.

Aqualis Offshore’s rig inspection team will also assist with pre-rig selection assessments to ensure that clients maximise their asset potential during drilling operators’ rig selection programmes.

More articles from this category

More news

Eidesvik signs LOI for two vessels Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

NOV completes testing of new carousel Equipment & Technology //

Aqualis Offshore targets rig inspections Company News //

Bluestream expands ROV fleet Vessel & ROV News //

OOS International sending new accommodation unit to Brazil Vessel & ROV News //

McDermott appoints Ian Prescott as Vice President, Asia Company News //

Esvagt newbuild starts work Vessel & ROV News //

Teledyne TSS unveils HydroPACT 660 pipe tracker and HydroPACT 440 24VDC upgrade Kit Equipment & Technology //

API welcomes offshore leasing plan News //

C-Innovation forms subsea projects group Company News //

DeepOcean awarded Snorre contract by Statoil Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Polarcus extends multi-client collaboration with TGS Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

SD Standard Drilling awarded contract for PSV Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

NOIA responds to report on marine seismic surveys News //