    NOV completes testing of new carousel

    Equipment & Technology // January 9, 2018

    December 2017 saw NOV complete acceptance testing of a newbuild basket carousel equipped with a loading tower, spooling arm, and cable tensioner. The tests took place at the company's facility in Ulsan, Korea.

    With capacity to handle 4,000 tonnes of marine cable, the carousel is designed and prepared to be disassembled and transported in standardized 40ft containers.

