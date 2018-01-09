Offshore Shipping Online

    Eidesvik signs LOI for two vessels

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 9, 2018

    Eidesvik Offshore in Norway has signed a letter of intent with Seabed Geosolution for the use of Subsea Viking and Vantage.

    The contract will commence at the end of January/early February. Duration is expected to be the remaining part of 2018.

