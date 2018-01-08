C-Innovation forms subsea projects group

C-Innovation forms subsea projects groupCompany News // January 8, 2018
C-Innovation, an affiliate of Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) and its family of companies, has announced the formation of a turnkey subsea projects group.
Capable of providing a complete solution to its customer base without having to venture outside the diverse and large family of Chouest companies worldwide, the new group is based in the heart of the energy corridor in ECO’s Houston, TX office.
“This represents a significant milestone for C-I, and it helps solidify our reputation as a true turnkey provider of subsea services with the backing and support of the diverse family of companies within the ECO group,” said David Sheetz, Manager of C-I’s Subsea Division
Sheetz said that the vertical integration amongst the vast network of Chouest affiliate companies provides a fully-integrated subsea solution for any complex project for customers.
This grouping of diverse services provides overall savings to the customer and allows for efficient cradle-to-grave control of projects in the current tight market. “We are highly knowledgeable in all aspects of subsea field engineering and design,” said Sheetz. “We know how to get components to the sea floor and lay them out logically and efficiently to achieve the greatest result for the customer.”
