Teledyne TSS unveils HydroPACT 660 pipe tracker and HydroPACT 440 24VDC upgrade Kit

Equipment & Technology

//

Teledyne TSS, a division of Teledyne Marine, has announced the expansion of its range of subsea pipe and cable detection and tracking products with the launch of the new, smaller HydroPACT 660 pipe tracking system.

The 660 has been designed to help reduce the cost of subsea pipe surveys by allowing the use of smaller classes of underwater remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).

In addition, TSS is also expanding the capabilities of its larger HydroPACT 440 pipe tracking system by introducing a new 24VDC upgrade kit.

The new, compact HydroPACT 660 sports a single small form factor coil array measuring 1,200mm x 600mm at a weight of only 15.8kg that offers an operating range of greater than 85% of that of the significantly larger HydroPACT 440 system.

This smaller and lighter coil array suits smaller ROVs such as observation class or inspection class. Use of these smaller ROVs for pipe and cable surveys offers customers the opportunity to significantly reduce their operating costs on future projects.

The HydroPACT 660 operates to 3,000m depth, and is offered with two different power options: 24VDC or 110VAC.

Installation, operating routines and information displays are identical to those used on the 440 system, utilising the user-friendly, comprehensive DeepView operating software. The system comes complete with a choice of a vessel mounted PC or a rack mount computer.

A new 24VDC power supply pod for the HydroPACT440 system is now available. This is the first time that a 24VDC option for the 440 has been offered, and it will help to increase the flexibility and use of the system on vehicles that only support DC power capability.

The new power option is being offered in either 3,000m or 6,000m rated pods for both new 440 systems and as an upgrade kit for existing installations. This offers customers the choice of either 110VAC, 240VAC and 24VDC options for their tracking system.

