    Esvagt newbuild starts work

    Vessel & ROV News // January 8, 2018

    Esvagt's newbuild Esvagt Mercator has begun a 10-year contract servicing more than 100 offshore wind turbines in Belgian waters.

    Servicing the 50 turbines at Nobelwind, Belgium’s newest offshore windfarm and the 55 turbines at Belwind 1, the service operation vessel (SOV) continues the collaboration between MHI Vestas Offshore Wind and Esvagt.

