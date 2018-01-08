Esvagt newbuild starts work

Esvagt newbuild starts workVessel & ROV News
// January 8, 2018
Esvagt's newbuild Esvagt Mercator has begun a 10-year contract servicing more than 100 offshore wind turbines in Belgian waters.
Servicing the 50 turbines at Nobelwind, Belgium’s newest offshore windfarm and the 55 turbines at Belwind 1, the service operation vessel (SOV) continues the collaboration between MHI Vestas Offshore Wind and Esvagt.
More articles from this category
More newsCompany News // January 8, 2018Vessel & ROV News // January 8, 2018Equipment & Technology // January 8, 2018News // January 8, 2018Company News // January 8, 2018Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 5, 2018Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 5, 2018Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 5, 2018News // January 5, 2018News // January 5, 2018Projects and Operations // January 4, 2018Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 4, 2018Company News // January 4, 2018Company News // January 4, 2018Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 3, 2018