McDermott appoints Ian Prescott as Vice President, Asia

McDermott appoints Ian Prescott as Vice President, AsiaCompany News // January 8, 2018
McDermott International has appointed Ian Prescott as Vice President, Asia, succeeding Hugh Cuthbertson who announced plans to retire from the company. Mr Presceott will also be a member of McDermott’s Executive Committee.
“Ian has a wealth of experience and knowledge in the upstream sector that will help us to grow our business in Asia. He is a strategic, high performing leader that understands the challenges and opportunities and is committed to finding the best solutions for our customers,” said David Dickson, President and Chief Executive Officer of McDermott. “I thank Hugh for his nearly four decades of unrivaled service to McDermott in the oil and gas industry and we are grateful for his leadership over the years.”
Prior to this appointment, Mr Prescott was Senior Vice President and Director of Asia Pacific for SNC-Lavalin, a global, fully-integrated professional services and project management company. He also served as the Managing Director and General Manager and later as the CEO of Global Process Systems. He has held Board and key leadership positions with PAE (Thailand) PLC and Aker Kvaerner.
He has more than 28 years of extensive operational, marketing and business unit responsibilities for production and processing solutions in the upstream oil and gas sector, including engineering and fabrication. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Bond University in Australia and a bachelor’s degree in Instrumentation Control Engineering (Honors) from the University of Teesside in the UK.
