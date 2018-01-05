NOIA responds to report on marine seismic surveys

News

//

National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) President Randall Luthi issued the following statement following the release of the Government Accountability Office report on offshore seismic surveys.

“Today’s Government Accountability Office (GAO) report released by House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Rob Bishop (R-UT) reveals what the offshore energy industry has been rightfully saying all along: the permitting process for seismic research is flawed, arbitrary and dysfunctional.

"Bureaucratic and intentional foot-dragging has prevented a timely and objective appraisal of modern offshore seismic permits, putting the exploration and development of affordable and reliable energy that Americans rely on at risk.

“NOIA thanks Chairman Bishop for his leadership in illuminating the permitting process and hopes that this report opens the door for action at the National Marine Fisheries Service and the US Fish and Wildlife Service to correct the process.

"NOIA stands ready to work with Congress in passing the SECURE American Energy Act, which will cut regulatory red tape and improve the seismic permitting system in a way that preserves environmental safeguards while allowing for the development of our vital offshore energy resources.”

More articles from this category

More news

DeepOcean awarded Snorre contract by Statoil Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Polarcus extends multi-client collaboration with TGS Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

SD Standard Drilling awarded contract for PSV Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

NOIA responds to report on marine seismic surveys News //

Trump to open 90 per cent of OCS to exploration and development News //

Spectrum begins shallow water 3D seismic programme offshore Gabon Projects and Operations //

SEAIOCMA extends cable maintenance contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Royal IHC acquires KCI from Oceanteam Company News //

Ashtead Technology and Forum complete JV Company News //

DOF Subsea awarded ROV contracts in Brazil Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Helix appoints Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Company News //

Saipem awarded multiple contracts Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

New CEO at Norwegian Shipowners' Association Organisations and Associations //

Solstad Farstad awarded long-term contract for CSV Contracts, Tenders and Rates //