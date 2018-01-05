NOIA responds to report on marine seismic surveys

NOIA responds to report on marine seismic surveysNews // January 5, 2018
National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) President Randall Luthi issued the following statement following the release of the Government Accountability Office report on offshore seismic surveys.
“Today’s Government Accountability Office (GAO) report released by House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Rob Bishop (R-UT) reveals what the offshore energy industry has been rightfully saying all along: the permitting process for seismic research is flawed, arbitrary and dysfunctional.
"Bureaucratic and intentional foot-dragging has prevented a timely and objective appraisal of modern offshore seismic permits, putting the exploration and development of affordable and reliable energy that Americans rely on at risk.
“NOIA thanks Chairman Bishop for his leadership in illuminating the permitting process and hopes that this report opens the door for action at the National Marine Fisheries Service and the US Fish and Wildlife Service to correct the process.
"NOIA stands ready to work with Congress in passing the SECURE American Energy Act, which will cut regulatory red tape and improve the seismic permitting system in a way that preserves environmental safeguards while allowing for the development of our vital offshore energy resources.”
More articles from this category