SD Standard Drilling awarded contract for PSV

SD Standard Drilling awarded contract for PSVContracts, Tenders and Rates
// January 5, 2018
Standard Supplier, one of five large platform supply vessels (PSVs) wholly owned by SD Standard Drilling, has been awarded a one well firm contract in the North Sea, estimated at 85 days and commencing mid-February 2018.
The charterer has the option to extend the charter with daily options at increased rates.
The commercial terms of the contract remains private and confidential but will give a positive EBITDA after management costs.
