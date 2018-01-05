Offshore Shipping Online

    SD Standard Drilling awarded contract for PSV

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 5, 2018

    Standard Supplier, one of five large platform supply vessels (PSVs) wholly owned by SD Standard Drilling, has been awarded  a one well firm contract in the North Sea, estimated at 85 days and commencing mid-February 2018.

    The charterer has the option to extend the charter with daily options at increased rates.

    The commercial terms of the contract remains private and confidential but will give a positive EBITDA after management costs.

