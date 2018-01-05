Polarcus extends multi-client collaboration with TGS

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

Referring to a stock exchange release published on 17 October 2016 regarding a multi-client collaboration and vessel agreement with TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company, Polarcus says it has extended the agreement with TGS for an additional year.

Under the agreement, the companies will continue to jointly develop selected 3D multi-client projects and TGS will extend its vessel commitment with Polarcus to the end of 2018 for up to 10,000km2.

The recently announced XArray project in the Gulf of Mexico with TGS forms part of this commitment. Additional awards under this commitment will be announced separately.

"This agreement will continue to leverage the core strengths and expertise of both parties," stated Duncan Eley, Polarcus CEO. "Polarcus acquired over 15,000 sq.km of high quality broadband 3D seismic data for TGS during 2017 and the collaboration will further drive vessel utilization in 2018."

