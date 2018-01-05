DeepOcean awarded Snorre contract by Statoil

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

DeepOcean AS, a subsidiary of DeepOcean Group Holding BV, has been awarded a significant contract for the marine scope on the Snorre Expansion Project in the North Sea.

The award covers project management, engineering, procurement of anchors for risers and umbilicals and offshore

installation activities. The offshore work includes installation of six integrated subsea template structures and manifolds, and installation of riser systems and umbilical systems on the Snorre A production platform.

The onshore project team will work out of DeepOcean’s offices in Haugesund and Stavanger, Norway. Offshore execution will be undertaken with DeepOcean’s construction vessel Edda Freya in 2019 and 2020.

