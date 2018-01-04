Ashtead Technology and Forum complete JV

Ashtead Technology and Forum complete JVCompany News // January 4, 2018
Ashtead Technology completed its joint venture with Forum Energy Technologies with effect from 3 January 2018.
As part of the transaction, Forum Energy Technologies contributed its subsea rentals business, which traded as Forum Subsea Rentals, creating the industry’s leading, independent provider of subsea survey and ROV equipment rental services.
Allan Pirie, CEO of the combined business, trading as Ashtead Technology, said “With a fleet of 19,000 assets valued in excess of US$139 million, and the ability to service all major subsea hubs, we become a business of significant scale and enhanced capability that is well placed to support our customers’ project requirements. We are ready and looking forward to helping address our customers’ challenges head-on.”
