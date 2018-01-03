Solstad Farstad awarded long-term contract for CSV

Solstad Farstad awarded long-term contract for CSVContracts, Tenders and Rates
// January 3, 2018
Solstad Farstad has entered a bareboat contract with Bahia Grande LN SA for the construction support vessel Normand Commander. The vessel will operate in Argentina.
The contract period is five years firm with further 1 x 3 year options. Commencement of the contract is February 2018.
