    Solstad Farstad awarded long-term contract for CSV

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // January 3, 2018

    Solstad Farstad has entered a bareboat contract with Bahia Grande LN SA for the construction support vessel Normand Commander. The vessel will operate in Argentina.

    The contract period is five years firm with further 1 x 3 year options. Commencement of the contract is February 2018. 

