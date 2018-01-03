Solstad Farstad awarded long-term contract for CSV

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

Solstad Farstad has entered a bareboat contract with Bahia Grande LN SA for the construction support vessel Normand Commander. The vessel will operate in Argentina.

The contract period is five years firm with further 1 x 3 year options. Commencement of the contract is February 2018.

More articles from this category

More news

DOF Subsea awarded ROV contracts in Brazil Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Helix appoints Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Company News //

Saipem awarded multiple contracts Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

New CEO at Norwegian Shipowners' Association Organisations and Associations //

Solstad Farstad awarded long-term contract for CSV Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

KHI terminates contract for Island Offshore vessel Yard News //

Ultra Deep Solutions awarded another contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Golden Energy Offshore secures contract extension Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

BSEE proposes revisions to safety regulations News //

DOF Subsea confirms NOPSEMA investigating diving incident News //

GC Rieber plans rights issue Company News //

Seacor Marine completes deal to acquire four UT 755LNs Vessel & ROV News //

Polarcus secures XArray contract in Gulf of Mexico Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Kvaerner bags Nord Stream 2 deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //