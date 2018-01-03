New CEO at Norwegian Shipowners' Association

Organisations and Associations

Harald Solberg became the new CEO of Norwegian Shipowners' Association on 1 January 2018.

"It is important for me to work with our members and all other actors in the maritime cluster to ensure that the maritime industry in Norway overcomes difficult times," said Mr Solberg.

"Norwegian shipping companies and the maritime industry are a key part of the solution to the opportunities and challenges ahead. Shipping represents a very important part of Norwegian business life that creates jobs and great values throughout the coast, while operating in tough global competition," he said.

“Shipping companies make up a strong driving force in this cluster. In the years to come, the resources in the ocean will be a key contribution to addressing some of the major challenges in the world related to energy, food production and transportation of goods in an environmentally friendly way. The framework conditions for the industry will be crucial to ensure good and healthy competitive power”.

From 2014 to 2016 Mr Solberg was director of national and international politics and deputy CEO of NSA, and for the past year was at the Royal Secretariat at the Royal House of Norway.

The former CEO of the association, Sturla Henriksen, has been appointed Special Advisor to the United Nations Global Compact.

In his new role, he will support the efforts of the UN to strengthen international cooperation between business and governments, and promote sustainable development of the world’s oceans.

