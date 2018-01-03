Saipem awarded multiple contracts

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

In late December 2017, Saipem signed a contract with Eni Angola SpA in relation to the West Hub Development project in Angola, which incorporates work orders previously assigned and communicated in 2016 and 2017 and adds the scope of work for the development of the Vandumbu field in Block 15/06.

The additional activity will be carried out by the company's Offshore E&C division and encompass the engineering, procurement, construction and installation required for the development of the Vandumbu subseea field at deepwater depths ranging from 1,300 to 1,500 metres.

Overall the project includes the realisation of two production pipelines made of special material, and the laying of umbilicals and service lines of various diameters.

In addition, Saipem has been awarded a contract in the Gulf of Mexico involving the transport and installation of the compression platform CA-KU-A1 on behalf of Dragados Offshore de Mexico SA de CV (DOMSA). Operations will be carried out by the semi-submersible vessel Saipem 7000.

Saipem has also been awarded new contracts in offshore drilling, in two areas of primary interest for the company. A/S Norske Shell has assigned the drilling of one well, plus an optional well, offshore Norway. Drilling works will be carried out by the 6th generation semi-submersible Scarabeo 8, commencing in the second quarter of 2018 and lasting 2 months.

In the Arabian Gulf, Saipem will carry out drilling activities for the National Drilling Company (NDC) using the jack-up Perro Negro 8 for a period of 10 months beginning in late 2017.

