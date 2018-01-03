Helix appoints Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

Helix Energy Solutions Group has announced the appointment of Geoffrey (Geoff) Wagner as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.

Mr Wagner has more than 15 years of experience in the energy industry. Prior to joining Helix, Mr Wagner spent several years in executive leadership with Atwood Oceanics, a global provider of offshore drilling services, serving as Vice President of Strategic Planning, Vice President of Technical Services and Supply Chain and Vice President of Marketing and Business Development.

Mr Wagner joined Atwood from Transocean, where he spent five years in various management positions with increasing responsibility, and prior to that, he worked with SeaRiver Maritime, a subsidiary of ExxonMobil.

Mr. Wagner holds an MBA from the Jones Graduate School of Business at Rice University and an undergraduate degree in Marine Engineering and Nautical Science from the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York.

