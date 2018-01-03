DOF Subsea awarded ROV contracts in Brazil

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

DOF Subsea, a subsidiary of DOF ASA, has been awarded two ROV contracts by Petrobras in Brazil for ROVs to be installed on board Skandi Angra and Skandi Paraty.

The contracts start in April 2018 and end in September and November 2020, respectively.



Further, Petrobras has extended two ROV contracts for the ROVs on board Skandi Iguacu and Skandi Urca until end of 2018.



The new contracts and contract extensions give 1,630 days of ROV services for DOF Subsea and increase the company's backlog by approximately NKr 200 million.





More articles from this category

More news

DOF Subsea awarded ROV contracts in Brazil Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Helix appoints Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Company News //

Saipem awarded multiple contracts Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

New CEO at Norwegian Shipowners' Association Organisations and Associations //

Solstad Farstad awarded long-term contract for CSV Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

KHI terminates contract for Island Offshore vessel Yard News //

Ultra Deep Solutions awarded another contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Golden Energy Offshore secures contract extension Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

BSEE proposes revisions to safety regulations News //

DOF Subsea confirms NOPSEMA investigating diving incident News //

GC Rieber plans rights issue Company News //

Seacor Marine completes deal to acquire four UT 755LNs Vessel & ROV News //

Polarcus secures XArray contract in Gulf of Mexico Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Kvaerner bags Nord Stream 2 deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //