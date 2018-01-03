DOF Subsea awarded ROV contracts in Brazil

DOF Subsea awarded ROV contracts in BrazilContracts, Tenders and Rates // January 3, 2018
DOF Subsea, a subsidiary of DOF ASA, has been awarded two ROV contracts by Petrobras in Brazil for ROVs to be installed on board Skandi Angra and Skandi Paraty.
The contracts start in April 2018 and end in September and November 2020, respectively.
Further, Petrobras has extended two ROV contracts for the ROVs on board Skandi Iguacu and Skandi Urca until end of 2018.
The new contracts and contract extensions give 1,630 days of ROV services for DOF Subsea and increase the company's backlog by approximately NKr 200 million.
