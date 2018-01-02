DOF Subsea confirms NOPSEMA investigation diving incident

DOF Subsea confirms NOPSEMA investigation diving incidentNews // January 2, 2018
DOF Subsea has confirmed that it has provided NOPSEMA with a report in relation to a saturation dive campaign undertaken in July 2017 from Skandi Singapore.
"We are aware that two divers have presented with potentially prolonged HPNS (high-pressure neurological syndrome) effects," said the company.
"The diving operations were conducted in accordance with our NOPSEMA accepted Diving Operations Manual and recognised industry standards.
"DOF Subsea continue to engage with the team of globally recognised experts and has offered further specialist medical support to all the divers involved in the original dive campaign. People’s health and safety, and the welfare of their families is our priority, the company has launched a full investigation and is fully engaged the relevant authorities."
