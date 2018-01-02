BSEE proposes revisions to safety regulations

In response to a Presidential Order to reduce what it described as "undue burden" on the offshore oil and gas industry, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) has completed a comprehensive review of Production Safety Systems regulations. The proposed regulations will be published in the Federal Register along wiht the proposed revisions. Public comment on the proposals is invited.

“I am confident that this revision of the Production Safety Systems Rule moves us forward toward meeting the Administration’s goal of achieving energy dominance without sacrificing safety,” said Director Scott A Angelle. “By reducing the regulatory burden on industry, we are encouraging increased domestic oil and gas production while maintaining a high bar for safety and environmental sustainability.”

The Production Safety Systems Rule addresses safety and pollution prevention equipment, subsea safety devices and safety device testing for the production of oil and gas resources on the US outer continental shelf.

The proposed amendments address provisions of the regulations that create an unnecessary burden on operators, while providing the same level of safety and protection of the environment.

BSEE’s initial regulatory impact analysis estimates that the proposed amendments would reduce industry compliance burdens by at least US$228 million over 10 years.

“It’s time for a paradigm shift in the way we regulate the OCS,” Angelle said. “There was an assumption made previously that only more rules would increase safety, but ultimately it is not an either/or proposition. We can actually increase domestic energy production and increase safety and environmental protection.”

