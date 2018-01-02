Golden Energy Offshore secures contract extension

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

Golden Energy Offshore says a contract for its vessel Energy Scout has been extended.

At the end of June 2017, the company entered into a contract with Total E&P Nigeria for the PSV for a firm period of three months plus optional periods of three months each. The company announced an extension at the end of September 2017.



Energy Scout's contract has now been extended until 1 April 2018 plus optional periods of three months each.

