Ultra Deep Solutions awarded another contract

Ultra Deep Solutions has entered into a charter contract for its DSCV Lichtenstein for three years plus multiple one year options.

Lichtenstein will complete a contract in the Middle East and head directly to the Guylf of Mexico, South America and Caribbean area.

Lichtenstein is a Marin Teknikk design and built to DNV-GL. It comes with twin bell 18-man saturation system to 300m and twin 18-man SPHLs. The vessel has a 140 ton crane to 3,000m.

It has an overall length of 120m x 25m. This ship has accommodation of 130.

"Once again this is great news for Ultra Deep. It again proves our end clients are looking for a quality product in this market. We strive to bring a fuel efficient vessel to the oil majors. This is our third major contract award in December. We always knew the end of 2017 was going to be the turning point in the oil downturn. This pretty much solidifies what we were thinking all along. We now look for major signings of new vessels in 2018 to add to our growing fleet," said company founder Shel Hutton.

