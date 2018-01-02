KHI terminates contract for Island Offshore vessel

Yard News

//

In agreement with Island Navigator 1 KS, Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) has decided to terminate a contract for the top hole drilling/light well intervention vessel, Island Navigator.



The yard stated that is has been facing difficulties in its engineering process as well as increases in material costs since the contract was signed.

The companies said they had a common understanding that the environment in the offshore oil and gas industry is, and will be, unpredictable. They also noted the ongoing financial restructuring of Island Offshore Group, and have reached a mutual agreement to terminate the contract for the vessel.

Termination will not have any negative economic consequences for Island Offshore.

Provided that the banks which financed the project provide their consent, termination will be implemented in January 2018.

More articles from this category

More news

KHI terminates contract for Island Offshore vessel Yard News //

Ultra Deep Solutions awarded another contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Golden Energy Offshore secures contract extension Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

BSEE proposes revisions to safety regulations News //

DOF Subsea confirms NOPSEMA investigation diving incident News //

GC Rieber plans rights issue Company News //

Seacor Marine completes deal to acquire four UT 755LNs Vessel & ROV News //

Polarcus secures XArray contract in Gulf of Mexico Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Kvaerner bags Nord Stream 2 deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Expro files prepackaged bankruptcy under Chapter 11 Company News //

TechnipFMC awarded Snorre Expansion contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Publishing schedule News //

Kristian Ole Jacobsen takes over at Esvagt Company News //

Funding boost for ROVOP Company News //