Seacor Marine completes deal to acquire four UT 755LNs

Seacor Marine Holdings has completed the acquisition of four foreign flagged platform supply vessels (PSVs).

The company and the sSellers agreed to keep the exact terms of the transaction confidential but confirmed that the aggregate consideration for the quartet of vessels was in the range of US$7.0-9.0 million in cash.

The four vessels are mid-size PSVs of UT 755LN design (approximately 3,250 deadweight) built between 2009 and 2010 with dynamic positioning class 2 systems.

All the vessels are currently located in West Africa, have valid regulatory trading certificates, and three of the four are presently employed on time charters.

John Gellert, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, said "We are pleased to have successfully concluded this transaction after a lengthy process. We believe the price represents strong value for the vessels and offers a compelling use of a portion of our cash reserves.”

