Kvaerner bags Nord Stream 2 deal

Kvaerner bags Nord Stream 2 dealContracts, Tenders and Rates // December 22, 2017
Nord Stream 2 AG and Kvaerner have signed a contract for the latter to deliver onshore facilities for the new Russian gas export pipeline. The contract value is somewhat above NKr 600 million.
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline across the Baltic will provide gas supplies to the European market.
Kvaerner's subsidiary Kvaerner LLC is contract partner for the work related to the construction of parts of the onshore facilities at the pipeline's export landfall facilities in the St Petersburg region.
The work will include procurement and project management for civil, mechanical and piping works in addition to installation of some onshore pipelines and service buildings at the facilities.
The scope of Kvaerner LLC's contract consists mainly of civil works and foundations, procurement and installation of piping and valves for the pipe cleaning pig launch and receiver unit.
The scope also includes installation of a 2km adjacent pipeline onshore, as well as construction of permanent buildings for operation of the gas export plant.
Design of the installations will be performed by Nord Stream 2 AG's engineering contractor.
