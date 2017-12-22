Kvaerner bags Nord Stream 2 deal

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

Nord Stream 2 AG and Kvaerner have signed a contract for the latter to deliver onshore facilities for the new Russian gas export pipeline. The contract value is somewhat above NKr 600 million.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline across the Baltic will provide gas supplies to the European market.

Kvaerner's subsidiary Kvaerner LLC is contract partner for the work related to the construction of parts of the onshore facilities at the pipeline's export landfall facilities in the St Petersburg region.

The work will include procurement and project management for civil, mechanical and piping works in addition to installation of some onshore pipelines and service buildings at the facilities.

The scope of Kvaerner LLC's contract consists mainly of civil works and foundations, procurement and installation of piping and valves for the pipe cleaning pig launch and receiver unit.

The scope also includes installation of a 2km adjacent pipeline onshore, as well as construction of permanent buildings for operation of the gas export plant.

Design of the installations will be performed by Nord Stream 2 AG's engineering contractor.

More articles from this category

More news

Polarcus secures XArray contract in Gulf of Mexico Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Kvaerner bags Nord Stream 2 deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Expro files prepackaged bankruptcy under Chapter 11 Company News //

TechnipFMC awarded Snorre Expansion contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Publishing schedule News //

Kristian Ole Jacobsen takes over at Esvagt Company News //

Funding boost for ROVOP Company News //

GeoSea signs cooperation agreement with CSBC Corporation News //

Subsea 7 secures contract for Snorre expansion Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Global Marine Group forms new business unit Company News //

Spectrum commences Phase III of Santos Campos survey Projects and Operations //

TGS and Schlumberger start Red Sea survey Projects and Operations //

Ultra Deep Solutions to build well intervention/hydrogen sat dive vessel Vessel & ROV News //

Accommodation vessel assigned to Walney Extension project Projects and Operations //