Polarcus secures XArray contract in Gulf of Mexico

Polarcus secures XArray contract in Gulf of MexicoContracts, Tenders and Rates // December 22, 2017
Polarcus Limited has received a letter of award from TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company for the acquisiiton of 6,172km2 of 3D seismic data in the Gulf of Mexico.
The survey will commence in Q1 2018 for a period of three months. It will be acquired utilizing Polarcus' XArray multiple source acquisition method to deliver efficient and high quality broadband data.
Following the award, all active Polarcus vessels will be on contract in Q1 2018.
In combination with the additional six contract announcements made earlier in Q4, the company has substantially improved visibility into 2018 with more than 70% of vessel capacity booked for H1 2018.
