Global Marine Group forms new business unit

Global Marine Group forms new business unitCompany News // December 21, 2017
Global Marine Group has announced the launch of Global Offshore, a new business unit that will deliver trenching and power cable laying services to the oil and gas sector.
Global Offshore will focus on projects such as pipeline, cable and umbilical installation and trenching, platform-to-platform connectivity and complete platform to subsea installation services.
Operating from a base in Aberdeen, Managing Director Mike Daniel will lead the Global Offshore team.
Global Offshore’s assets include Symphony, a multipurpose vessel with a 1,400m² deck, two powerful and flexible Q1400 jet trenchers and two work-class remotely operated vehicles.
In addition, depending on the needs of specific projects, Global Offshore will have access to GMG’s full capabilities and diverse fleet, including four specialist cable installation and repair vessels, four maintenance vessels and 16 crew transport vessels.
“Offshore oil and gas customers have always been important to the Global Marine Group,” said Ian Douglas, Chief Executive Officer of Global Marine Group. “Adding industry leading and highly sought-after specialist trenching capabilities to our offering should create significant opportunities for our customers and for the entire Global Marine Group for years to come.”
Global Offshore will sit alongside existing GMG business units Global Marine and CWind.
