A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

    Subsea 7 secures contract for Snorre expansion

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // December 21, 2017

    Subsea 7 has been awarded a contract by Statoil for the Snorre Expansion Project, which is located in the Tampen area, 150km west of Florø in Norway.

    The EPCI contract includes Subsea 7's pipeline bundle technology, which contains all flowlines and control umbilicals necessary for operation. The project features three pipeline bundles: West, East and North.

    Production of the pipeline bundle system will take place at Subsea 7's fabrication facilities at Wick, Scotland.

    Project management and engineering will commence immediately at Subsea 7's offices in Stavanger, Norway and Aberdeen, Scotland.

    Offshore operations will take place in 2019 and 2020.

