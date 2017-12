Kristian Ole Jacobsen takes over at Esvagt

Kristian Ole Jakobsen has assumed the role of Interim CEO at Esvagt. Jesper Lok has stepped down as Chairman.

The former CEO, Søren Nørgaard Thomsen, has left Esvagt after seven years to become CEO of Blue Water Shipping.

Mr Jakobsen joined Esvagt in 2007, prior to which he held a number of managerial positions at AP Moller Maersk.

