Accommodation vessel assigned to Walney Extension project

Accommodation vessel assigned to Walney Extension projectProjects and Operations // December 20, 2017
Offshore accommodation provider C-bed says its vessel Wind Innovation is about to start work on the Walney Extension offshore windfarm project.
The project includes 47 turbines located 14km west of Walney Island off the coast of Cumbria in the Irish Sea.
The walk-to-work unit will be an integral part of the installation programme on the windfarm. The project is expected to take 4-5 months.
Throughout the project, Wind Innovation will be using Barrow as base port for crew change and loading of fresh supplies.
