Ultra Deep Solutions to build well intervention/hydrogen sat dive vessel

Ultra Deep Solutions says it has signed a letter of intent to build a multipurpose well intervention/construction vessel with a hydrogen saturation diving system at China Merchant Heavy Industries in Shenzhen, China.

The Salt 310 design vessel will be capable of well intervention, flex lay and rigid pipe lay operations in 3,000m of water.

In a statement, Ultra Deep Solutions said the vessel will be fitted with first-of-its-kind ‘3 in 1’ tower designed by Huisman in the Netherlands. It will also be fitted with a Huisman 600-1,000 tonne crane which can work in depths of up to 3,000m and a 650m hydrogen saturation diving system along with two integrated hydrogen refineries.

Ultra Deep Solution’s new vessel will have two work-class remotely operated vehicles in built-in hangars.

“I would like to thank CMHI, Salt and Huisman for their creativity and FTE, JFD, Fathom Systems and DNV GL for their hard-work to get us this far with hydrogen,” said Shel Hutton, the company’s chief executive.

