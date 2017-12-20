TGS and Schlumberger start Red Sea survey

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) and Schlumberger have announced details of a new 2D seismic project offshore Egypt.

The project will comprise acquisition of a 10,000 km 2D long-offset broadband multi-client seismic survey.

Advanced new acquisition and imaging techniques will provide better illumination of complex subsalt structures. The project will integrate all legacy seismic and non-seismic data.

Acquisition will commence mid-December and is expected to complete in late Q1 2018.

This project is part of an agreement entered with South Valley Egyptian Petroleum Holding Company (GANOPE) in which Schlumberger and TGS have a minimum 15-year period of exclusive multi-client rights in a ~70,000 km(2) open area offshore the Egyptian Red Sea.

"The unexplored offshore Egyptian Red Sea area is made up of large, untested structures and well-established hydrocarbon systems, which offer exceptional growth opportunities for oil companies. New imaging technologies are required to improve subsurface understanding and increase exploration success rates. Theupcoming new multi-client 2D seismic acquisition program is the initial step in mitigating the complex salt imaging challenges of this unique opportunity," said Kristian Johansen, CEO, TGS.

