Spectrum commences Phase III of Santos Campos survey

Spectrum commences Phase III of Santos Campos surveyProjects and Operations // December 20, 2017
Spectrum has commenced Phase III of the Santos Campos multi-client 2D campaign, an acquisition programme that is an extension of Spectrum's 2017 Santos Campos Phase II survey, covering an area in the southern Santos Basin.
The area covered is included in the proposed sectors for the licensing round scheduled for 2019, Round 16.
With this additional program, Spectrum will provide over 47,000 2D km of long offset seismic data to industry for
evaluation of this highly prolific Santos Campos hydrocarbon province.
The survey is being acquired with a 12km long receiver cable to record data necessary to understand basin architecture as well as to image prospective zones in the pre-salt section.
The data will be processed in Spectrum's Houston processing center with PSTM, PSDM (Kirchhoff and RTM) and broadband products expected to be available in Q3 2018.
The survey will be carried out in partnership with BGP Marine.
More articles from this category