McDermott and CB&I to combine in transaction valued at US$6 billion

McDermott International and CB&I have announced that they have agreed to combine in an all-stock transaction to create a vertically integrated onshore-offshore company with a broad engineering, procurement, construction and installation service offering.

On completion of the transaction, McDermott shareholders will own approximately 53 per cent of the combined company on a fully diluted basis and CB&I shareholders will own approximately 47 per cent.

Under the terms of the business combination agreement (BCA), CB&I shareholders will be entitled to receive 2.47221 shares of McDermott common stock for each share of CB&I common stock owned (or 0.82407 shares if McDermott effects a planned three-to-one reverse stock split prior to closing), subject to any withholding taxes.

The estimated enterprise value of the transaction is approximately US$6 billion, based on the closing share price of McDermott on December 15, 2017.

"Customers worldwide increasingly seek a single company that can offer end-to-end solutions, and the combination of McDermott and CB&I responds to these evolving customer needs by creating a leading vertically integrated company," said David Dickson, President and Chief Executive Officer of McDermott.

"This transaction combines two highly complementary businesses to create a leading onshore-offshore EPCI company driven by technology and innovation, with the scale and diversification to better capitalize on global growth opportunities.

"McDermott has been on a three-year journey that has transformed our company and created a model for delivering sustainable and profitable growth that we believe will unlock value in the near and long term.

"By applying McDermott's operational excellence across the combined portfolio, we will be a best-in-class solutions provider driven by consistency in systems, processes, execution and culture. We have great respect for the CB&I team and look forward to working with them to realize significant benefits for our combined shareholders, customers and employees."

"The combination with McDermott maximizes value for shareholders and provides the opportunity to participate in significant upside potential as we create a premier vertically integrated engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and installation provider with significant scale, diversification and global presence," said Patrick K Mullen, CB&I President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Together, we will have a broadened reach across the entire energy industry that addresses evolving customer needs, along with a much stronger and more flexible financial profile than CB&I would independently, which will benefit all our stakeholders.

"This unique opportunity to combine with McDermott was presented as we pursued the sale of our technology and former engineered products businesses. Our supervisory and management boards and our management team reviewed multiple strategic options and we ultimately decided this transaction is the best path forward and in the best interest of CB&I, and its shareholders and other stakeholders."

